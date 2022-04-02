Jazz's Final Injury Report Against The Warriors
The Utah Jazz have announced their finalized injury report for Saturday's contest against the Golden State Warriors.
The Utah Jazz are on the road to face off with the Golden State Warriors on Saturday evening, and for the game they have announced their finalized injury report.
The final report for the Jazz against the Warriors can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the team.
Hassan Whiteside was the only player who's status was in question for the evening, and the veteran center has been upgraded to available.
