Jazz's Injury Report Against The Hornets

The Utah Jazz are in North Carolina to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Friday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report, which can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Jazz come into the night as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 45-28 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season.

As for the Hornets, they come into the night as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 37-36 record in 73 games.

