Jazz Injury Report Against The Clippers
The Utah Jazz have announced their injury report for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Utah Jazz are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in Salt Laker City on Friday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Jazz against the Clippers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Everyone on their injury report has been ruled out for the game already except for Trent Forrest, who is questionable due to a wrist injury.
The most important player that has been ruled out is All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who will miss the game with a right calf contusion.
The Jazz come into the night as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 43-26 record in 69 games.
