The Injury Report For The Utah Jazz Against The Minnesota Timberwolves

The Utah Jazz are hosting he Minnesota Timberwolves in Salt Lake City on Friday, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The injury report from the team can be seen embedded below form their Twitter account.

Mike Conley, Eric Paschall, Udoka Azubikie and Joe Ingles are all out.

Ingles had been listed as questionable for the game, but the team has updated his status to out.

The Jazz come into the game with a 25-9 record in 34 games this season, and currently the third seed in the Western Conference.

Last season they had the best record in the entire NBA, but only made it to the second round of the playoffs.

As for the Timberwolves, they come into the game with a 16-18 record, and recently have had a lot of players out of the lineup due to health and safety protocols.

