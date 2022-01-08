Injury Report For The Jazz Against The Raptors

The Utah Jazz are in Canada taking on the Toronto Raptors on Friday evening, and for the game they have released their injury report.

The injury report can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the team's Twitter account.

Jordan Clarkson, Royce O'Neale, Joe Ingles, Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert Bojan Bogdanovic and Rudy Gay are all out.

However, Hassan Whiteside will play.

Coming into the game, the Jazz are 28-10 in 38 games this season, which is good for the third seed in the Western Conference.

They had the best record in the entire NBA last year, but fell short in the playoffs, losing to the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round.

As for the Raptors, they are 18-17 in 35 games, and the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

