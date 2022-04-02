Jazz's Injury Report Against The Warriors

The Utah Jazz are in San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors on Saturday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Jazz against the Warriors can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official NBA injury report.

Everyone on the injury report has already been ruled out except for Hassan Whiteside, who is listed as questionable due to a right foot injury.

The Jazz enter the contest as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 47-31 record in the 78 games that they have played.

