Utah Jazz's Injury Report For Game Against Pacers

The Utah Jazz are in Indianapolis taking on the Indiana Pacers on Saturday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below.

The Jazz come into the game after a loss the night before to the Toronto Raptors in Canada.

However, they were without a lot of their key players for that game.

For Saturday, they will have some of their players back in the lineup, and the biggest name that stands out is of course their best player Donovan Mitchell.

The All-Star shooting guard is available on Saturday night.

The Jazz are 28-11 on the season, and the third seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Pacers, they come in 14-25 and the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.

