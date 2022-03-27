Utah Jazz's Injury Report Against The Dallas Mavericks

The Utah Jazz are in Texas to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Jazz against the Mavericks can be seen in the tweets embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.

The Jazz come into the game as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 45-29 record in the 74 games that they have played in so far this season.

