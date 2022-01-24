Jazz's Injury Report Against The Warriors
The Utah Jazz have announced their injury report for Sunday's game against the Golden State Warriors.
The Utah Jazz are in San Francisco to play the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of their team's PR.
The Jazz come into the game as the fourth seed in the Western Conference, and currently have a 30-16 record in 46 games played.
They are behind the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies in the standings.
As for the Warriors, they come into the games as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 33-13 record in 46 games played.
They are 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the conference.
