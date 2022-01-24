Skip to main content
Jazz's Injury Report Against The Warriors

Jazz's Injury Report Against The Warriors

The Utah Jazz have announced their injury report for Sunday's game against the Golden State Warriors.

The Utah Jazz have announced their injury report for Sunday's game against the Golden State Warriors.

The Utah Jazz are in San Francisco to play the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report. 

The full injury report can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of their team's PR. 

The Jazz come into the game as the fourth seed in the Western Conference, and currently have a 30-16 record in 46 games played. 

They are behind the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies in the standings. 

As for the Warriors, they come into the games as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 33-13 record in 46 games played. 

They are 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the conference. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16994656_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jazz's Injury Report Against The Warriors

15 seconds ago
USATSI_17349100_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Timberwolves Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Nets

26 seconds ago
USATSI_16965774_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Timberwolves

42 seconds ago
USATSI_13944666_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Donovan Mitchell's Status For Jazz-Warriors Game

51 seconds ago
USATSI_16077257_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted During The Rams-Bucs Game

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17544750_168388303_lowres
News

Jazz And Warriors Starting Lineups

7 minutes ago
USATSI_17481201_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Klay Thompson's Injury Status For Jazz-Warriors Game

12 minutes ago
USATSI_17134080_168388303_lowres
News

Nuggets And Pistons Starting Lineups

21 minutes ago
USATSI_17531263_168388303_lowres
News

Nets Starting Lineup Against The Timberwolves

29 minutes ago