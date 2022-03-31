Utah Jazz's Injury Report Against The Lakers

The Utah Jazz are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Salt Lake City on Thursday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Jazz can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Jazz come into the game as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 45-31 record in the 76 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are currently on a five-game losing streak, and 4-6 in their last ten games overall.

