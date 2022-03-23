Skip to main content
Jazz's Injury Report Against The Celtics

Jazz's Injury Report Against The Celtics

The Utah Jazz have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics.

The Utah Jazz have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics.

The Utah Jazz are in Massachusetts to face off with the Boston Celtics on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.    

The full injury report for the Jazz against the Celtics can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.        

NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Jazz come into the night as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 45-27 record in the 72 games that they have played in so far this season.  

They are currently 6-4 in their last ten games overall, and a solid 19-16 in the 25 games that they have played on the road. 

Last season, they had the best record in the entire NBA, but they lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Utah Jazz. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17864280_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jazz's Injury Report Against The Celtics

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17732714_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Karl-Anthony Towns' Status For Suns-Timberwolves Game

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_13774117_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns And Timberwolves Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_17868799_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets And Grizzles Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar14 minutes ago
USATSI_17821131_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pistons Injury Report Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar21 minutes ago
USATSI_17627461_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Julius Randle's Status For Knicks-Hornets Game

By Ben Stinar26 minutes ago
USATSI_17226040_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Long Injury Report Against The Heat

By Ben Stinar30 minutes ago
USATSI_17898190_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Klay Thompson And Draymond Green's Status For Warriors-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar36 minutes ago
USATSI_17608491_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Hornets

By Ben Stinar41 minutes ago