Jazz's Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Rockets
The Utah Jazz have announced their starting lineup and Injury report for Wednesday against the Houston Rockets.
The Utah Jazz are in Texas to take on the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Jazz can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The full injury report for the Jazz can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Jazz come into the game as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 38-22 record in 60 games.
They had the best record in the NBA last season, but lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers.
The franchise has had plenty of regular season success over the last few seasons, but have yet to have a deep playoff run.
