Jazz's Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Hornets

The Utah Jazz are in North Carolina to play the Charlotte Hornets, and for the game they have announced their injury report and starting lineup.

The starting lineup for the Jazz can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, the injury report for the Jazz against the Hornets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.

The Jazz come into the game as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 45-28 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball