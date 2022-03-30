Final Injury Report For Jazz Against Clippers
The Utah Jazz's final injury report has been announced for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers in California.
The Utah Jazz have updated their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers in California.
The original injury report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.
Rudy Gobert has been upgraded to probable, while Danuel House Jr. and Bojan Bogdanovic have been downgraded to out.
The status of the three players can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Jazz come into the game as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 45-30 record in 75 games played.
