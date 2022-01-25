Andre Iguodala's Status For Mavs-Warriors Game
Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for Tuesday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors.
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, and for the game they will be without one of their key players.
2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for the game, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Warriors come into the game as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 34-13 record in 47 games played.
They had been going back and forth with the Phoenix Suns for the first seed, but the Suns have now ran away with a 3.5 games lead.
The Warriors have not been to the playoffs in either of the last two seasons, but in the five seasons prior had made the NBA Finals every year.
