Aaron Gordon's Injury Status For Warriors-Nuggets Game

The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Golden State Warriors on Thursday evening in Colorado, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.

Aaron Gordon is listed is as questionable for the game due to a hamstring injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Gordon has missed the team's last three games.

The Warriors and Nuggets both played each other in their last game on Tuesday evening at Chase Center in San Francisco, and the Nuggets picked up an 89-86 road win to get them back over .500 on the season at 17-16 in 33 games.

As for the Warriors, they fell to 27-7, but are still tied with the Phoenix Suns for the best record in the NBA.

