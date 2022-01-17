Huge Draymond Green Injury Update

The Golden State Warriors are in Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves on Sunday night, and Draymond Green has been ruled out for the game with the calf injury that has already kept him out of the last five games.

Before the game, the team announced an update on the three-time champion, and the release can be seen embedded below from the team's PR Twitter account.

Green will be re-evaluated in two weeks, which means he will miss more games.

The Warriors are 2-3 in the five games that they have recently played without him.

On the season, they are 31-11 in 42 games, and are the second seed in the Western Conference just 2.0 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot.

However, they are just 5-5 in their last ten games.

