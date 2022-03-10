Warriors Injury Report Against The Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors will be in Colorado to take on the Denver Nuggets on Thursday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Warriors against the Nuggets can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

The Warriors are coming off of a win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday evening that snapped a five-game losing streak.

They had been the second seed in the Western Conference for a large chunk of the season, but have fallen to the third seed in the conference.

Currently, they are 44-22 on the season in the 66 games that they have played, and 3-7 in their last ten games overall.

The Related stories on NBA basketball