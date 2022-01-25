Klay Thompson's Injury Status For Mavs-Warriors Game

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night, and for the game they could be without Klay Thompson.

According to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Thompson did not practice on Monday and Steve Kerr said he is questionable for Tuesday.

The Warriors are currently 34-13 in 47 games, and are the second seed in the Western Conference.

They had been going back and forth with the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the conference, but are now three-games behind them for the top spot.

After missing the playoffs for each of the last two seasons, they appear poised to make a run for the NBA title this season.

They are 21-4 in San Francisco at Chase Center in 25 games.

Thompson returned to the lineup for the Warriors for the first time in over two seasons earlier this month.

