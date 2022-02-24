Warriors Injury Report Against Trail Blazers
The Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers will play their first game back from the All-Star break on Thursday evening in Oregon.
For the game, the Warriors have announced their injury report, and the full report can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
James Wiseman, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green and Quinndary Weatherspoon have all been ruled out for the game.
The Warriors come into the game as one of the best teams in the NBA with a 42-17 record in 59 games.
They are currently the second seed in the Western Conference, and 6.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot.
In each of the last two seasons they have missed the postseason, but that will likely change this year.
