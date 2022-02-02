Skip to main content
Andrew Wiggins' Status For Warriors-Spurs Game

Andrew Wiggins has been ruled out for Tuesday's game between the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors are in Texas to take on the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.  

2021 NBA All-Star Andrew Wiggins has been ruled out due to a toe injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Warriors are playing the second night of a back-to-back after defeating the Houston Rockets 122-108 on Monday night.  

They are now 38-13 in the 51 games that they have played, and are the second seed in the Western Conference. 

The Phoenix Suns have a three-game lead over them for the top spot in the west.

After missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, the Warriors are back to being one of the best teams in the NBA. 

