Andrew Wiggins' Status For Warriors-Kings Game

The Golden State Warriors will be in Sacramento to take on the Kings in California on Thursday night, and for the game they will have one of their best players available.

Andrew Wiggins, who had missed the win over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night, is not on the injury report for Thursday.

The status of Wiggins for the game with the Kings can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Warriors are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 39-13 record in 52 games, and are three-games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the conference.

They are on fire right now, because they are in the middle of a seven-game wining streak and 8-2 in their last ten games.

