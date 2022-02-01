Watch Klay Thompson's Absurd Layup In The Warriors-Rockets Game

The Golden State Warriors were in Texas playing the Houston Rockets on Monday night, and during the game Klay Thompson had an unbelievable finish at the rim.

The clip of the highlight can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.

Thompson and the Warriors are now 38-13 record in 51 games this season after their 122-108 win over the Rockets, and are the second seed in the Western Conference.

They are three games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west.

Thompson had missed each of the last two seasons due to injuries, but returned to the lineup earlier this month.

As for the Rockets, they are now 14-36 in 50 games played on the season, and are the 15th (last seed) in the Western Conference.

Related stories on NBA basketball