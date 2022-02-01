Watch Klay Thompson's Absurd Layup In The Warriors-Rockets Game

You Won't Believe The Ridiculous Layup Klay Thompson Made
The Golden State Warriors were in Texas playing the Houston Rockets on Monday night, and during the game Klay Thompson had an unbelievable finish at the rim.
The clip of the highlight can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.
Thompson and the Warriors are now 38-13 record in 51 games this season after their 122-108 win over the Rockets, and are the second seed in the Western Conference.
They are three games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west.
Thompson had missed each of the last two seasons due to injuries, but returned to the lineup earlier this month.
As for the Rockets, they are now 14-36 in 50 games played on the season, and are the 15th (last seed) in the Western Conference.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.