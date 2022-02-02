Draymond Green Injury Update

The Golden State Warriors have been without Draymond Green for the last 13 games, because of a lower back/disc injury, and on Tuesday the team gave an update on the three-time NBA Champion.

The update from the team on Green can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors PR.

Green was recently examined, according to the release.

"The examination indicated that Green is making steps in a positive direction and the injury is improving," the statement said. "He will be re-evaluated again prior to the All-Star break."

The Warriors are currently the second seed in the Western Conference with a 39-13 record in the 52 games that they have played so far.

They are on a seven-game winning streak, and are 8-2 in their last ten games.

