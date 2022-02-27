Skip to main content
Draymond Green's Status For Mavs-Warriors Game

Draymond Green still remains out of the lineup, and will not play in Sunday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night in San Francisco, California, and for the game they remain without three-time NBA Champion Draymond Green.    

The status of Green can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

The former Michigan State star has been out of the lineup since January 5, but was seen back on the court at practice on Saturday (see tweet below from Monte Poole of NBCS).   

The Warriors have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA this season as they are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 43-17 record in the 60 games that they have played.  

They missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but the drought will more than likely end this season.  

