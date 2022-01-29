Andre Iguodala's Status For Nets-Warriors Game

Andre Iguodala's Status For Nets-Warriors Clash
Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors.
The Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors are facing off in San Francisco on Saturday night, and for the game the Warriors will be without a key player.
2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for the game, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Athletic's Anthony Slater.
The Warriors come into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 36-13 record in 49 games played.
They are 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the spot in the conference.
As for the Nets, they are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-19 record.
However, they are on a three-game losing streak, and are just 4-6 in their last ten games overall.
