Warriors Injury Report Against The Clippers

The Golden State Warriors have announced their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.  

The full injury report for the Warriors against the Clippers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.   

The Warriors will be without Draymond Green, James Wiseman, Otto Porter Jr., Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala.  

They come into the night with an impressive 43-22 record in 65 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference. 

However, the team is in a massive slump right now as they have lost five straight games.

The Warriors had been the second seed for a long period of time, but the Memphis Grizzlies recently jumped over in them in the standings.  

Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Clippers

By Ben Stinarjust now
