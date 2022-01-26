Klay Thompson's Official Status For Mavs-Warriors Game

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center in San Francisco on Tuesday night, and for the game they will have one of their best players available.

Klay Thompson, who had been listed as questionable, will play and start in the game, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Warriors come into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference, and have a 34-13 record in 47 games.

They are 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the conference.

Thomson had missed over two seasons of games due to injures, but returned to the team earlier this month.

The team had missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons without him.

