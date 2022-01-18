Steph Curry's Injury Status For Pistons-Warriors Game

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Detroit Pistons in San Francisco on Tuesday night, and for the game they will likely have their best player back in the lineup.

Two-time MVP Steph Curry is listed as probable, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Curry missed the Warriors last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night with a hand injury.

The Warriors lost the game 119-99, but still remain as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 31-12 record in 43 games played.

In the 21 games that they have played at home this season they are an impressive 18-3.

As for the Pistons, they come in with a 10-32 record, and are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.

