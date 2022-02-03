Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Kings Game
Steph Curry is not on the injury report for Thursday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings.
The Golden State Warriors will be in Sacramento to take on the Kings on Thursday evening, and for the game they will have their best player available.
Steph Curry, who missed the team's win over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, is not on the injury report for Thursday's game.
The status of Curry can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Warriors are one of the best teams in the NBA with a 39-13 record in 52 games, and are the second seed in the Western Conference.
They are three-games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west.
In their last ten games the Warriors are an impressive 8-2, and are in the middle of a seven-game winning streak.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.