Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Bulls Game
Klay Thompson will not play in the game between the Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls on Friday night in Illinois.
Klay Thompson returned to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers and scored 17 points helping them win 96-82.
The game was Thompson's first in over two seasons, and he's now played in three total games on the year after the Warriors lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 118-99 on Thursday night.
On Friday, the Warriors will be in Chicago to take on the Bulls, and since Thompson played on Thursday night, he will rest on the second night of the back-to-back.
The status of Thompson for Friday can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBC Sports EDGE Basketball.
The Warriors are 30-11 on the season in 41 games, and they are currently the second seed in the Western Conference.
