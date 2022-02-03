Skip to main content
Andrew Wiggins' Status For Warriors-Kings Game

Andrew Wiggins is not on the injury report for Thursday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings.

The Golden State Warriors will be in Sacramento to take on the Kings in California on Thursday night, and for the game they will have one of their best players available. 

Andrew Wiggins, who had missed the win over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night, is not on the injury report for Thursday.      

The status of Wiggins for the game with the Kings can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Warriors are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 39-13 record in 52 games, and are three-games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the conference.          

They are on fire right now, because they are in the middle of a seven-game wining streak and 8-2 in their last ten games. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17608600_168388303_lowres
