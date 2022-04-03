Wizards And Celtics' Injury Reports

The Washington Wizards are in Massachusetts to take on the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon, and for the game the two teams have announced their injury reports.

The full injury report for the two squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Wizards enter the day having already been eliminated from playoff contention, while the Celtics (48-30) are the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

