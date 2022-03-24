Wizards And Bucks Injury Reports

The Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks are facing off in Wisconsin on Thursday night, and for the game both squads have announced their injury reports.

The full injury report for the Wizards and Bucks can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Wizards will be without Kyle Kuzma, which is a big loss to their starting lineup, and Khris Middleton has been ruled out for the Bucks.

Coming into the night, the Wizards are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-40 record in the 71 games that they have played in so far this season.

As for the Bucks, they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 45-27 record in 72 games.

