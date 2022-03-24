Skip to main content
Wizards And Bucks Injury Reports

Wizards And Bucks Injury Reports

The Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks have announced their injury reports.

The Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks have announced their injury reports.

The Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks are facing off in Wisconsin on Thursday night, and for the game both squads have announced their injury reports.  

The full injury report for the Wizards and Bucks can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Wizards will be without Kyle Kuzma, which is a big loss to their starting lineup, and Khris Middleton has been ruled out for the Bucks. 

Coming into the night, the Wizards are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-40 record in the 71 games that they have played in so far this season. 

As for the Bucks, they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 45-27 record in 72 games. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17909847_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Wizards And Bucks Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar27 seconds ago
USATSI_17401557_168388303_lowres
News

Former 76ers Player Signs With Pistons

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_17955347_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jordan Poole Said After The Warriors Beat The Heat

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17088688_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted After The Warriors Beat The Heat

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16012678_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Lost To The Grizzlies

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_10035445_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Legend Announces Retirement

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16841573_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Khris Middleton's Status For Wizards-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17586791_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Kuzma's Status For Wizards-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17902377_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING NEWS: Kyrie Irving's Status For Home Games Has Changed

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago