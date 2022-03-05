Kristaps Porzingis' Status For Hawks-Wizards Game

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in D.C. on Friday night, but for the game they will be without their new star forward.

Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out due to a knee injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBC Sports EDGE Basketball.

Prozingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Wizards last month, but has yet to make his debut for his new team.

The former fourth overall pick was an All-Star with the New York Knicks in 2018, and is now on a Wizards team that has Kyle Kuzma and Bradley Beal to form an intriguing big-three.

On the season, the Wizards are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-33 record.

Related stories on NBA basketball