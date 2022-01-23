Skip to main content
Kyle Kuzma's Injury Status For Celtics-Wizards Game

Kyle Kuzma will be available for the Washington Wizards against the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon.

Kyle Kuzma will be available for the Washington Wizards against the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon.

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Boston Celtics in D.C. on Sunday afternoon, and for the game they will have one of their best players available. 

Kyle Kuzma, who missed the last game against the Toronto Raptors with a neck injury, is not on the injury report on Sunday. 

The status of Kuzma for the game against the Celtics can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

Kuzma is in his first season with the Wizards after being traded from the Los Angeles Lakers over the offseason in the deal that sent Russell Westbrook from the Wizards to the Lakers.   

He spent the first four seasons of his career in Los Angeles, and in 2020 won an NBA Championship in the bubble in Orlando.  

