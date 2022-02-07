Skip to main content
Washington Wizards Injury Report Against Miami Heat

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Miami Heat on Monday night in D.C.

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Miami Heat in D.C. on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report. 

The injury report for the Wizards against the Heat can be seen in the screenshot that is captured form the NBA's official 12:30 Eastern Time injury report. 

Joel Ayaji, Bradley Beal, Daniel Gafford and Cassius Winston have all been ruled out for Monday's game. 

The Wizards come into the night with a 24-28 record, and are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.  

They are just 2-8 in their last ten games, and have a 13-13 record in 26 games at home this season.

As for the Heat, they are the top seed in the east with a 34-20 record in the 54 games that they have played so far. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

