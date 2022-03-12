Skip to main content
Wizards Injury Report Against The Lakers

The Washington Wizards have announced their injury report for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Washington Wizards are in California to play the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.  

The full report can be seen int he screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

The Wizards are without their best player Bradley Beal for the rest of the season, and the other three players that are out are all also G-League players.  

Coming into the game, the Wizards are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-35 record in the 64 games that they have played in so far this season. 

They are 4-6 in their last ten games overall, and 12-18 in the 30 games that they have played on the road. 

