Skip to main content
Wizards Injury Report Against The Lakers

Wizards Injury Report Against The Lakers

The Washington Wizards have announced their injury report for Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Washington Wizards have announced their injury report for Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in D.C. on Saturday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.  

The full injury report for the Wizards against the Lakers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

The Wizards and Lakers made a trade during the off-season that included many players, and sent Russell Westbrook from Washington to Los Angeles. 

As of Saturday, the Wizards are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-40 record in the 69 games that they played so far this season. 

They had been the 11th seed for a long period of time, but recently the New York Knicks jumped them in the standings.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16993851_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Wizards Injury Report Against The Lakers

By Ben Stinarjust now
USATSI_17762334_168388303_lowres
News

Bucks And Timberwolves Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar11 minutes ago
USATSI_17732714_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Karl-Anthony Towns' Status For Bucks-Timberwolves Game

By Ben Stinar12 minutes ago
USATSI_16994120_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Anthony Edwards' Status For Bucks-Timberwolves Game

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_17643850_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Timberwolves Game

By Ben Stinar27 minutes ago
USATSI_17674841_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks And Timberwolves Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar34 minutes ago
USATSI_15856841_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Massive Report About James Wiseman's Injury Status

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17499881_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Beat The Trail Blazers

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17659777_168388303_lowres
News

The New York Knicks Have Waived A Former First-Round Pick

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago