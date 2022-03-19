Wizards Injury Report Against The Lakers
The Washington Wizards have announced their injury report for Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Washington Wizards are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in D.C. on Saturday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Wizards against the Lakers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Wizards and Lakers made a trade during the off-season that included many players, and sent Russell Westbrook from Washington to Los Angeles.
As of Saturday, the Wizards are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-40 record in the 69 games that they played so far this season.
They had been the 11th seed for a long period of time, but recently the New York Knicks jumped them in the standings.
