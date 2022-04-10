Wizards Injury Report Against The Hornets

The Washington Wizards are in North Carolina to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Wizards against the Hornets can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report

The Wizards come into the game with a 35-46 record in the 81 games that they have played.

They have been eliminated from playoff contention, so Sunday is their final game of the 2021-22 season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball