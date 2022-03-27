Wizards Injury Report Against The Warriors

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Wizards against the Warriors can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Wizards come into the game as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-42 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season.

