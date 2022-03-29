Wizards Injury Report Against The Bulls

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Chicago Bulls in D.C. on Tuesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Wizards against the Bulls can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Wizards come into the contest as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-42 record.

They are on a two-game winning streak, but also just 3-7 in their last ten games overall.

The Related stories on NBA basketball