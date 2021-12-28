Wizards Official Injury Report Against The Heat

The Washington Wizards are in Miami to play the Heat on Tuesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.

The only player's status that was up in the air was All-Star guard Bradley Beal, and the team also added that he has been ruled out (see tweet below).

Therefore, the Wizards will be without eight players against Miami (all due to health and safety protocols).

Coming into the game the Wizards are 17-16, which is solid, but are just 3-7 in their last ten games of the season.

As for the Heat, they are 21-13 in 34 games this season and 11-4 at home in Miami.

