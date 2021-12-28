Publish date:
Wizards Official Injury Report Against The Heat
The Washington Wizards have announced their injury report for Tuesday's game in Florida against the Miami Heat.
The Washington Wizards are in Miami to play the Heat on Tuesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.
The only player's status that was up in the air was All-Star guard Bradley Beal, and the team also added that he has been ruled out (see tweet below).
Therefore, the Wizards will be without eight players against Miami (all due to health and safety protocols).
Coming into the game the Wizards are 17-16, which is solid, but are just 3-7 in their last ten games of the season.
As for the Heat, they are 21-13 in 34 games this season and 11-4 at home in Miami.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.