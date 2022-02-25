Thomas Bryant's Injury Status For Spurs-Wizards Game

The Washington Wizards are hosting the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night in D.C., and the game will be both team's first time back on the floor since the All-Star break.

For the game, the Wizards could be without one of their best players as Thomas Bryant is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury.

The status of the former Indiana Hoosier can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Wizards come into the game as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-31 record in 58 games played.

They had started out the season as one of the top teams in the east, but as the season progressed they dealt with injuries and started to fall off.

