Thunder And Cavs Injury Reports

On Saturday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder are facing off in Ohio.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).

The Thunder will be without Chet Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng, Lindy Waters III and Kenrich Williams.

Meanwhile, the Cavs have ruled out Ricky Rubio, Dylan Windler, Dean Wade, Kevin Love and Donovan Mitchell.

This will be their second straight game playing without Mitchell, who leads the team in scoring (29.0 points per contest).

NBA's official injury report

The Thunder come into the evening as the 12th seed in the Western Conference with an 11-14 record in 25 games.

However, the west has been very competitive, so they are only 2.5 games behind the Utah Jazz, who are the sixth seed.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been unbelievable to start the season, with averages of 31.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest in 23 games.

The former Kentucky star is also shooting 50.0% from the field.

On the road, the Thunder have a 5-9 record in 14 games.

As for the Cavs, they are one of the top teams in the NBA, with a 16-10 record through their first 26 games.

They are the third seed in the Eastern Conference and a very dominant 11-2 in 13 games at home in Ohio.

While the franchise has not been to the NBA Playoffs since 2018 (when they still had LeBron James), there is an excellent chance that they will finally end the drought in 2023.