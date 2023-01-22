The Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets have announced their injury reports.

UPDATE: Michael Porter Jr. is now questionable.

On Sunday night, the Denver Nuggets are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in Colorado.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).

The Thunder have ruled out Chet Holmgren, Eugene Omoruyi, Aleksej Pokusevski and Jeremiah Earl-Robinson.

Ousmane Dieng has been upgraded to available.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets will be without Jack White, Peyton Watson and Collin Gillespie.

Vlatko Cancar, Bones Hyland, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are also listed as questionable.

NBA's official injury report

The Thunder had been one of the worst teams in the NBA for most of the season, but they have gone 7-3 in their last ten games.

They are now 22-24 in 46 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

On the road, the Thunder are 8-15 in 23 games away from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (they are 14-9 in 23 games at home).

As for the Nuggets, they are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 33-13 record in 46 games.

They are in the middle of a nine-game winning streak and an outstanding 22-3 in 25 games at home in Denver, Colorado.

In November, the two teams faced off in Oklahoma City, and the Nuggets won 131-126 in overtime.

Jokic erupted for 39 points, ten rebounds and nine assists, while Bruce Brown had a triple-double with 17 points, 13 rebounds and ten assists (Aaron Gordon also had 31 points).

The Thunder were led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 31 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists.