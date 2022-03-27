Timberwolves And Celtics Final Injury Reports

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics are facing off in Massachusetts on Sunday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their final injury reports.

The full injury report for the two squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have been upgraded to available for the Celtics, while Jordan McLaughlin has been upgraded to available for the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves are the seventh seed in the Western Conference, while the Celtics are the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

