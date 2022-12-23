Timberwolves And Celtics Injury Reports

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics have announced their injury reports.

On Friday night, the Boston Celtics are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in Massachusetts.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).

The Timberwolves have ruled out Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordan McLaughlin and Taurean Prince.

Meanwhile, Kyle Anderson and Rudy Gobert are both listed as questionable.

As for the Celtics, they will be without Danilo Gallinari, while Robert Williams III is questionable and Marcus Smart is probable.

NBA's official injury report

The Timberwolves come into the night with a 16-16 record in 32 games, which has them tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 5-5, and on the road, they are 7-8 in 15 games away from Minnesota.

With how close the west has been, they are only 4.0 games behind the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies for the first seed.

In their most recent game, they lost 104-99 to the Mavs on Wednesday night at home.

As for the Celtics, they are one of the best teams in the NBA and the second seed in the Eastern Conference, with a 22-10 record in 32 games.

However, they are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and 4-6 in their last ten games.

At home, the Celtics are 11-5 in 16 games hosted in Boston, Massachusetts.

In their most recent game, they lost 117-112 to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night at home.

This will be the first time the two teams have faced off during the 2021-22 season.