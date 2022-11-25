Timberwolves And Hornets Injury Reports

UPDATE: Rudy Gobert is now listed as questionable.

On Friday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Charlotte Hornets are facing off in North Carolina.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 12:30 Eastern Time.

The Timberwolves will be without Luka Garza, A.J. Lawson, Jordan McLaughlin, Josh Minott and Taurean Prince.

Kyle Anderson is questionable.

Meanwhile, the Hornets will be without Cody Martin, LaMelo Ball and Dennis Smith Jr.

Gordon Hayward is questionable.

NBA's official injury report

This will be the 17th game Ball has missed this season (he missed 13 games and then returned for three games).

He is by far their best player, so his absence from the lineup has hurt the Hornets in a big way.

After returning for three games, he injured his ankle again when he stepped on a fan's foot in a game against the Indiana Pacers last week.

The Timberwolves come into the night with the longest winning streak in the NBA.

They are 10-8 in their first 18 games and have won each of their last five games.

Right now, they are tied for the seventh seed in the Western Conference and 5-3 in the eight games they have played on the road away from the Target Center.

As for the Hornets, they began the season 3-3 but have gone 2-11 in their last 13 games.

They enter the game as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 5-14 record in 19 games.

Over their last ten games, they are 2-8 and are 2-6 in eight games played at home.