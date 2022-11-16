Timberwolves And Magic Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

On Wednesday evening, the Orlando Magic and Minnesota Timberwolves are facing off in Florida.

For the game, both teams have announced their starting lineups (as relayed by Underdog NBA).

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Wolves will start Russell, Edwards, McDaniels, Towns, Gobert on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Magic will start Suggs, Franz Wagner, Okeke, Bamba, Bol on Wednesday."

Both teams have also finalized their injury reports.

The Timberwolves will be without Wendell More Jr., Josh Minott and Luka Garza.

Meanwhile, the Magic will be without Cole Anthony, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr., Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Jonathan Issac and Moritz Wagner.

NBA's official injury report

This will be the fourth straight game that Banchero has missed.

However, the Magic have played surprisingly well without the 2022 first-overall pick.

They won two games in a row (beating Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks and Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns).

In their last game, they lost to the Charlotte Hornets, which snapped the two-game winning streak.

The Magic come into the night with a 4-10 record in their first 14 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.

As for the Timberwolves, they are 6-8 in their first 14 games but coming off a win in Ohio against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night.

Their roster features Rudy Gobert, D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, which gives them one of the best starting lineups in the NBA.

They have started the season slow, which makes sense since they traded for Gobert over the offseason and are still building chemistry.